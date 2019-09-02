We Are Living In Tough Time Of Fear — Katsina Cleric

by Onyinye
Katsina Insecurities

Sheik Sabiu Jibia, a well-respected cleric has raised alarm over mass killings, rape and kidnapping by bandits in Katsina state.

“We are living in a tough time of fear”, Jibia said.

As an Imam in his local government mosque, Jibia, while giving sermon, called out traditional rulers and politicians to find a way to end insecurity in their communities.

“People are scared to carry out their farming and business activities as their lives are in danger due to the continued banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling.

“Our women and daughters are raped and held captive by gangsters. Where are our traditional and political leaders?”

According to him, allies of the traditional rulers, governors and president should tell the truth about the happenings in the communities and country at large, focusing on the need for government to find a lasting solution to insecurity.

Sheik Sabiu Jibia
