OAP Dotun Slams Daddy Freeze Over Comment On Fatoyinbo’s Court Victory

OAP Dotun has taken to social media to react to his Cool FM colleague, Daddy Freeze’s comment on Busola Dakolo losing her rape case against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

News surfaced yesterday that the celebrity photographer had lost her rape case against the COZA pastor due to the case having happened too long ago and with no evidence.

Freeze while reacting to the story stated that women should not go public with their rape allegations if they do not have a good story.

The popular OAP went on to say that he has 3 sons and does not want them in jail because a woman has a story.

Reacting to this,OAP Dotun slammed Freeze saying his post is more emotional and he is not addressing the actual issue.

Read his post below;

