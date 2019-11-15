Betty Irabor Reacts To Fatoyinbo’s Victory Against Busola Dakolo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Veteran Nigerian publisher, Betty Irabor has reacted to the ruling of the court that declared the Senior Pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo victorious against Busola Dakolo.

Busola Dakolo and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo
Nigerian photographer and mother of three, Busola Dakolo and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

Betty Irabor, has appealed to ladies not to get discouraged following the decision of an Abuja court to throw out Busola Dakolo’s rape case against COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

In a post she shared on her Instagram page, Mrs Irabor said the court’s decision is only a temporary setback.

See her post below:

Betty Irabor
Betty Irabor’s post
