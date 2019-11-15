Rape Allegation: Busola Dakolo Heads To Appeal Court

Busola Dakolo, says she would go to the Appeal Court to challenge the ruling of a high court in Abuja.

Justice Othman Musa of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Bwari Area of Abuja, acquitted Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo, of rape charges.

Mrs Dakolo had filed a suit before the Abuja High Court, seeking justice and compensation over rape committed against her by the pastor in 2002, when she was a teenager.

However, Justice Musa in his ruling on Thursday, dismissed the case for lacking substance and awarded a cost of N1,000,000 against the plaintiff.

The judge held that Mr.s Dakolo’s case is purely sentimental and empty and liable to be dismissed.

Justice Musa while awarding costs of N1,000,000 against Busola Dakolo, held that it would have been 10 times more but resisted it because, according to him, there are women with legitimate claims who may approach the court for justice.

According to the court, the case carries more of cruelty than justice.