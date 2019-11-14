Tonto Dikeh, Wale Jana React As Court Dismisses Busola Dakolo’s Rape Suit

Following the court ruling on the rape allegation levied against, Biodun Fatoyibo, the senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly(COZA), by Busola Dakolo(wife of Timi Dakolo), the celebrity duo of Wale Jana and Tonto Dikeh have mocked the singer’s wife.

The court, in its ruling, dismissed the case for lack of merit and ordered the plaintiff to pay N1m fine to the accused.

Tonto Dikeh, in her reaction via her Instagram page, rejoiced with the controversial pastor, adding that the said money be used to feed the needy.

Wale Jana in his reaction hailed the court for throwing out the case.

See what they said below: