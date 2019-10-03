“My Kogi Stew”- Timi Dakolo Gushes Over Wife On Birthday

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has taken to social media to gush over his wife, Busola, on the occasion of her birthday.

Sharing via his Instagram page on Thursday, the singer showered encomium on his wife whom he described as a “rare gem” and his “Kogi stew”.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday To My Wife @Busoladakolo. You Are A Rare Gem Of A Woman, I Salute You For Everything That You Are,” he wrote.

“Most Importantly Your Prayers In The Middle Of The Night, I Want To Join You Most Times But That’s Sleeps Peak Period, I Will Improve. This Beauty We Are Making Will Never Get Ugly (Thank You For Letting Me Experience You).

Read Also: I Am Still Hunted By Damage Fatoyinbo Caused Me: Busola Dakolo

“I Should Be Shouting I Love You But You Already Know That By Now. Somedays when I See How Beautiful And Hot You Look, I Secretly Tell Myself *Timi You Are Blessed* I Salute You Bussola. May God Grant The Secret Petitions Of Your Heart.My Kogi Stew.”