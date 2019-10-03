Fans Reat As Burna Boy Prostrates For Ooni Of Ife At An Event (Photos)

Popular singer, Burna Boy paid respect to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Oguneusi Ojaja II when they met a recent event.
In one of the photos circulating online, the Port-Harcourt born singer could be seen smiling and kneeling before the traditional ruler.
Another photo shows the self-acclaimed African Giant prostrating on stage for Ooni at the event where he was billed to perform.
Fans have praised the singer for the humble and respectful gesture.
See the photos and reactions below: