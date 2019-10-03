Nigerian Businessman, Mompha Shows Off New Ferrari 488 Spider Worth Over N100 Million

Flamboyant Nigerian businessman, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha has bought a brand a new Ferrari 488 Spider worth around N150 million.

This is coming just a day after he got the latest Rolls Royce Wraith Eagle VIII 2020 for N180 million naira.

Posing with the new car, he wrote:

‘Heard its so fast and noisy So decided to purchase it from @sherwin_tp my blood !!! Ferrari 488 Spider.’

