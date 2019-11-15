OAP, Do2dtun Blasts Daddy Freeze For Shading Busola Dakolo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular OAP and hypeman, Do2dtun has slammed his colleague, Daddy Freeze for criticising alleged rape victim, Busola Dakolo.

OAP Dotun
OAP Dotun

A court in Abuja dismissed the rape case levelled against the senior Pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo by Busola Dakolo for lack of evidence.

Also Read: Kemi Olunloyo Reacts To Pastor Fatoyinbo’s Victory In Court

Reacting to this, Daddy Freeze tagged slammed Busola Dakolo for pursuing a case without enough evidence.

Reacting to Daddy Freeze’s comment, fellow OAP, Daddy Freeze expressed his disgust at the statement and also tagged him as an hater in this scenario.

See his post below:

Dotun
Dotun’s post
Tags from the story
Biodun Fatoyinbo, Busola Dakolo, Daddy Freeze, Do2dtun
0

You may also like

Buhari Might Dissolve Cabinet Before May 29th – Presidency

https://www.informationng.com/2019/05/how-and-why-efcc-arrested-both-naira-marley-and-zanku-crooner-zlatan-ibile.html

EFCC Parades Musicians, Zlatan Ibile, Naira Marley And Rahman Jago

Now Is The Right Time To Remove Fuel Subsidy – Prof Ezigbo

Proud mum who welcomed her first child at 51 appreciates God on her birthday

Eight person involved in an accident die along Osogbo road

I regret not taking Lagos from Tinubu, when I had the power – Atiku

President Buhari commensurates with family of late Victor Malu

The success of Atiku’s private business is dependent on Nigeria’s commonwealth – Oby Ezekwesili

80 year old man bites villager to death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *