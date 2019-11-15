OAP, Do2dtun Blasts Daddy Freeze For Shading Busola Dakolo

Popular OAP and hypeman, Do2dtun has slammed his colleague, Daddy Freeze for criticising alleged rape victim, Busola Dakolo.

A court in Abuja dismissed the rape case levelled against the senior Pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo by Busola Dakolo for lack of evidence.

Also Read: Kemi Olunloyo Reacts To Pastor Fatoyinbo’s Victory In Court

Reacting to this, Daddy Freeze tagged slammed Busola Dakolo for pursuing a case without enough evidence.

Reacting to Daddy Freeze’s comment, fellow OAP, Daddy Freeze expressed his disgust at the statement and also tagged him as an hater in this scenario.

See his post below: