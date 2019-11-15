Naira Marley Blasts Mompha In Dubai (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley called out Instagram big boy, Mompha during his performance in Dubai.

Naira Marley who is in Dubai with other Nigerian celebrities and top notch influencers for the One Africa Music Festival is somewhat under fire for shaming Mompha on stage last night.

During his performance of his hit single ” Am I A Yahoo Boy”, he pleaded with all Yahoo boys at the arena not to sing along with him, before proceeding to talk about Mompha asking him before his arrest, if he is a Yahoo boy.

Watch the video below: