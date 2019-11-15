Naira Marley Blasts Mompha In Dubai (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley called out Instagram big boy, Mompha during his performance in Dubai.

Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Naira Marley who is in Dubai with other Nigerian celebrities and top notch influencers for the One Africa Music Festival is somewhat under fire for shaming Mompha on stage last night.

Also Read: Female Naira Marley Emerges Online, Goes Viral

During his performance of his hit single ” Am I A Yahoo Boy”, he pleaded with all Yahoo boys at the arena not to sing along with him, before proceeding to talk about Mompha asking him before his arrest, if he is a Yahoo boy.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Dubai, Mompha, Naira Marley
0

You may also like

Wimbledon punishes Nastase for racial comments against Serena Williams

This Photos Before & After Photos of a Lady Who was starved by her Grandfather will Make You Cry

Nigeria needs to be restructured -IBB

Abduction of Wife of Former Military Governor: Kidnappers did not demand N200 Million – Police

Nigerian Air Force To Establish Combat Search Unit In Plateau

Nnamdi Kanu Releases Shocking Proof ''Alleging'' Buhari Is Not Nigerian

Nnamdi Kanu Releases Shocking Proof ”Alleging” Buhari Is Not Nigerian

Lai Mohammed

FG Announces Plan To Sanitize Social Media, End Spread Of Fake News

Ola Michael

Sex With Virgins Leads To Curses – Ghanaian Filmmaker

NIMASA orders owners of abandoned ship to remove them

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *