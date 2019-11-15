Mompha Returns To Instagram After Sudden Disappearance

by Olayemi Oladotun

Instagram account of embattled Nigerian big boy, Mompha’s has been reactivated after its deactivation some weeks back.

Mompha
Instagram celebrity, Mompha

Recall that some days ago, it was reported that the Instagram page of the embattled Dubai-based Nigerian social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha a.k.a Mompha seems to have been deactivated.

Also Read: Days After Mompha’s Arrest, Hushpuppi Changes Instagram Bio From ‘The Billionaire Gucci Master’ To Real Estate Developer

The deactivation of the account was rumoured to be connected to his arrest by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over his alleged involvement in internet fraud and money laundering.

However, in a recent development, the account of the embattled celebrity has reappeared again.

See evidence below:

Mompha
Mompha’s Instagram profile
