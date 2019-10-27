OAP Dotun Clashes With Internet Troll Who Called Him Ugly

by Michael Isaac
OAP Dotun
Nigerian OAP Dotun

Nigerian media personality and radio presenter Dotun has clashed with an Internet troll who called him ugly.

The OAP, who took to his Instagram to share a ‘Good Morning’ photo of himself in bed, was caught in the #caughtunfresh challenge when a man called him ugly.

Replying to this, he pointed out that the fan was ugly as well.

The Internet troll went on to say that he looks like him, which means that they are equally ugly.

See The Post Here:

OAP Dutun
OAP Dotun Clash with Internet Troll
0

