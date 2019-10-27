OAP Dotun Clashes With Internet Troll Who Called Him Ugly

Nigerian media personality and radio presenter Dotun has clashed with an Internet troll who called him ugly.

The OAP, who took to his Instagram to share a ‘Good Morning’ photo of himself in bed, was caught in the #caughtunfresh challenge when a man called him ugly.

Replying to this, he pointed out that the fan was ugly as well.

READ ALSO – Teebillz Reacts As OAP Dotun Threatens To Cancel Interview With Tacha Over Death Threat

The Internet troll went on to say that he looks like him, which means that they are equally ugly.

See The Post Here: