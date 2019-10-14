Teebillz Reacts As OAP Dotun Threatens To Cancel Interview With Tacha Over Death Threat

by Olayemi Oladotun

Teebillz who is Tacha’s new manager has reacted as Cool FM OAP, Do2dtun plans to cancel Interview with Tacha following death threats.

OAP Do2dtun and Tacha
Recall that the OAP announced that he will be interviewing controversial reality star, Tacha on Wednesday.

However this didn’t go down well with some of Tacha’s fans known as the Titans, as some sent death threats to the OAP.

The talent manager apologized for any mishap Tacha’s fans might have caused him and his management.

See his post below:

Big Brother Naija was a game, a beautiful experience with life lessons for Tacha @symply_tacha , every criticism during the show was according to personal views and everyone owns a right to their opinion. It doesn’t necessarily have to be the same as yours or yours as theirs. Now the game is over, its time for reality! Tacha is embarking on a fresh start with a completely different journey. There isn’t going to be a journey without the largest fanbase #TITANS, I know your love runs deep for her brand but we have to extend this love to every human, It is important that THE TITANS are also a part of this growth journey. Let’s spread love always ❤ @do2dtun the management apologizes for any mishap. We love you all 🔱💛🔱 #BillzVIZION #PositiveVibesOnly

