Xenophobia: ‘South Africans Have A Mind Filled With Hate’ – OAP Dotun

by Temitope Alabi
Dotun
Dotun

OAP Dotun has also reacted to the xenophobic attacks against foreigners, mostly Nigerians by South Africans.

According to Dotun, South Africans have a mind filled with hate and poverty.

Read Also: “We Must Hit Them With All We Have Got” – Fani Kayode Speaks On Xenophobia In South Africa

In his words;

“#FactsOnly This is how a typical “Myopic South African” thinks.. do we all believe @tayofaniran now… They are still at war with their souls.. Unforgiven and they never see the good in others. My heart goes out to Nigerians there”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B18FA-DJZ16/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
OAP Dotun, south Africa, Xenophobia
0

You may also like

Newly Married Bride Dies In Her Seat With Eyes Wide Open In Abuja (photos)

15 month old baby defiled by her mother’s lover boy

‘I broke no law by dodging NYSC’ – Minister of Communication Adebayo Shittu

Shocking!!! Man chops off his wife’s fingers ( Find out her offense )

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar spokesman is dead

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo signs three executive orders

Truck Driver takes off as container falls on ‘new’ Range Rover in Oyo State (Photos)

Science Says Women Love Men With Beards

Pastor beheads boy, buries head on his church altar . Read full story here

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *