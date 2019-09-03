Xenophobia: ‘South Africans Have A Mind Filled With Hate’ – OAP Dotun

OAP Dotun has also reacted to the xenophobic attacks against foreigners, mostly Nigerians by South Africans.

According to Dotun, South Africans have a mind filled with hate and poverty.

In his words;

“#FactsOnly This is how a typical “Myopic South African” thinks.. do we all believe @tayofaniran now… They are still at war with their souls.. Unforgiven and they never see the good in others. My heart goes out to Nigerians there”

