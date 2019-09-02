“We Must Hit Them With All We Have Got” – Fani Kayode Speaks On Xenophobia In South Africa

A former Nigerian minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has joined voices with other Nigerians on the ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation is advocating a ‘teeth for tat’ approach, to deal with South Africans.

The former minister in a tweet on Monday said South Africans have killed Nigerians for sport and treated them like filth, therefore now is the time to strike back.

He said, “This is good news. #SouthAfrica has crossed the line. They treat our people like filth and kill them for sport. We MUST hit them with ALL we have got, including sanctions on South African companies. They deserve to be taught a lesson and given a bloody nose. @GovernmentZA take note!