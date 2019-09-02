“We Must Hit Them With All We Have Got” – Fani Kayode Speaks On Xenophobia In South Africa

by Verity
Xenophobia
Xenophobic attacks

A former Nigerian minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has joined voices with other Nigerians on the ongoing xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation is advocating a ‘teeth for tat’ approach, to deal with South Africans.

The former minister in a tweet on Monday said South Africans have killed Nigerians for sport and treated them like filth, therefore now is the time to strike back.

Read Also: South Africans Set Foreigner Ablaze In Renewed Xenophobic Attack (Video)

He said, “This is good news. #SouthAfrica has crossed the line. They treat our people like filth and kill them for sport. We MUST hit them with ALL we have got, including sanctions on South African companies. They deserve to be taught a lesson and given a bloody nose. @GovernmentZA take note!

Tags from the story
femi fani kayode, Xenophobia
0

You may also like

Okada Rider Chairman shot dead in Oshodi

IGP

Kaduna,Zamfara killings: IGP embarks on On-the-spot assessment of affected areas

Jungle Justice: Angry Mob Lynches 2 Robbers

Actress Kehinde Bankole Stuns In Lovely Feathery Gown (Photos)

Unsolicited messages: Court fines Airtel N5m

Prophet T.B Joshua Says Prayers By Americans Averted His Prophecy

LAWMA Introduce Kid Ambassador

NCC To Order Mobile Operators To Refund Over N36bn Illegally Deducted From Subscribers

Man Brutally Beats Ex-girlfriend Inside LA Traffic [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *