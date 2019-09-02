Xenophobia: Nigerians Cry Out Over Renewed Attacks In South Africa

Several photos and videos shares online have shown depressing scenarios of shops getting looted, burnt, people being beaten, stoned and killed by South Africans.

These victims are foreigners, many of whom are Nigerians and it appears very little or nothing is being done to protect foreigners from these angry bloodthirsty South Africans.

Nigerians have taken to social media to call on government to act now to savage the situation, as Nigerians should no longer be killed like animals in foreign lands.

See some reactions below

Dear President @MBuhari and @NigeriaGov , it is time to take decisive actions to protect our Citizens in South Africa. The maiming and killings have gone on for too long without effective response. The bilateral relations with South Africa is troubled. It is time to be CANDID. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) September 2, 2019

Received sickening and depressing news of continued burning and looting of Nigerian shops and premises in #SouthAfrica by mindless criminals with ineffective police protection. Enough is enough. We will take definitive measures. @NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG @GovernmentZA @DIRCO_ZA — Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) September 2, 2019

Nigerians have accommodated other countries in the past and it never lead to unnecessary killings, see South Africa wey just blow yesterday are now killing Nigerians because they want them out of their country. #EnoughIsEnough @london_used — 🌴🌈IKORODU KING OF BOYS 🇳🇬⛱️ (@deepupoOG) September 2, 2019

I just can't rally my head round the fact that South Africa have forgotten so soon the role Nigeria played in their apartheid. How did we get this far my fellow Africans? We are killing ourselves now in the name of Xenophobia. Absurd!#EnoughIsEnough — Engr Dray 👷 | LifeOfABeliever⛪ (@Dray4lyf) September 2, 2019