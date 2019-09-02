Xenophobia: Nigerians Cry Out Over Renewed Attacks In South Africa

by Verity
Xenophobia
Xenophobia attackers

Several photos and videos shares online have shown depressing scenarios of shops getting looted, burnt, people being beaten, stoned and killed by South Africans.

These victims are foreigners, many of whom are Nigerians and it appears very little or nothing is being done to protect foreigners from these angry bloodthirsty South Africans.

Nigerians have taken to social media to call on government to act now to savage the situation, as Nigerians should no longer be killed like animals in foreign lands.

See some reactions below

