Its Not Xenophobia, We Are Paying Them Back – South Africans

by Verity

Some South Africans have taken to social media to describe the ongoing attacks on Nigerians and other foreigners as payback for disrespecting them in their own country.

Read Also: South Africans Set Foreigner Ablaze In Renewed Xenophobic Attack (Video)

 

According to them, the ongoing attacks where shops are being looted and burnt and where foreigners(Nigerians) are being killed is not xenophobia but a situation to show that they are tired of what foreigners do in their country.

See some mind-blogging reactions

