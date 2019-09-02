Its Not Xenophobia, We Are Paying Them Back – South Africans

Some South Africans have taken to social media to describe the ongoing attacks on Nigerians and other foreigners as payback for disrespecting them in their own country.

According to them, the ongoing attacks where shops are being looted and burnt and where foreigners(Nigerians) are being killed is not xenophobia but a situation to show that they are tired of what foreigners do in their country.

See some mind-blogging reactions

When foreigners from Africa sell drugs, do human trafficking,kill our people,sell them fake goods etc it's not Xenophobia. What makes me laugh is that they don't do this things in their own countries. #Xenophobia — Duke David (@SirDavid_Dashe) September 2, 2019

There's no #Xenophobia here, it citizens reclaiming their space from the arrogant African foreigners who don't respect anyone and anything in our own country. Government has failed & still failing to protect it own citizens, that's why the ppl are taking law into their own hands. — Azania (@AzaniaIzweLethu) September 2, 2019

It's not #Xenophobia , it's poor people taking advance of defenseless Somalian shop keepers so they can loot free groceries, u won't see them burning down drug dens or chasing the nigerians pic.twitter.com/brXfEMwI7n — Queen Kamo👑 (@Slaykeesha) September 2, 2019

Call it #Xenophobia but these people are out to destroy African Human race with drug trafficking. Fellow African countries should take notes from Saudi Arabia. Pretoria CBD pic.twitter.com/IcfhlRGJqj — Maleka (@Maleka_Moroane) September 2, 2019