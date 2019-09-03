Nigerians In South Africa Flee Inside Forest, Pray To God For Safety (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
South Africa, Pretoria
South Africa, Pretoria

Following the xenophobic attack carried out on Nigerians living in South Africa, a new video has surfaced showing how Nigerians living in the country fled into the forest in order to escape death.

In the video, the distraught Nigerians were seen praying fervently to God to spare their lives from the deadly attack while they take cover in the forest.

Read Also: “We Must Hit Them With All We Have Got” – Fani Kayode Speaks On Xenophobia In South Africa

Nigerian leaders have since started reacting to the attack with some calling on the African Union(AU) for intervention.

See the video below:

Tags from the story
south Africa, xenophobic attack
0

You may also like

Enugu Woman Fakes Own Kidnap

Ex-EFCC Chairman Lamorde To Be Arrested On Senate’s Order: 5 Things You Should Know

BankyW and wife, Adesua Etomi

Adesua Etomi Pens Classy Message For Husband, Banky W, As She Drum Supports For Him, Ahead Of The Forthcoming Election

NYSC Breaks Silence On Kemi Adeosun’s Allegedly Forged Certificate

CAN Declares Spiritual War On Boko Haram

Aregbesola Chose Not To Pay Workers Salaries – Monye

6 Interesting Things You Didn’t Know About Agbalumo/Udara

Taraba Ag. Governor Inaugurates N1.4bn General Hospital Named After Late Speaker, Tsokwa

‘He should do like me and accept the challenge’- Ronaldo urges Messi to make Serie A switch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *