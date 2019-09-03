Nigerians In South Africa Flee Inside Forest, Pray To God For Safety (VIDEO)

Following the xenophobic attack carried out on Nigerians living in South Africa, a new video has surfaced showing how Nigerians living in the country fled into the forest in order to escape death.

In the video, the distraught Nigerians were seen praying fervently to God to spare their lives from the deadly attack while they take cover in the forest.

Nigerian leaders have since started reacting to the attack with some calling on the African Union(AU) for intervention.

See the video below: