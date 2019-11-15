Kemi Olunloyo Reacts To Pastor Fatoyinbo’s Victory In Court

by Michael Isaac
Kemi Olunloyo
Nigerian Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo

Popular Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has also reacted to COZA senior pastor Fatoyinbo’s victory.

Following the dismissal of the case from the court, many Nigerians have reacted and taken sides as they see fit.

Kemi Olunloyo who has from inception taken the side of the Fatoyinbos has again come out to call the Dakolos lairs, and a fraud.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “BUSOLA and TIMI DAKOLO BLOCKED ME 3 WEEKS AGO WHEN I TOLD THE @nytimes she was a liar, cheat and fraud and how she framed an innocent pastor @biodunfatoyinbo. The NYT gave her so many followers that her rape announcement 750K jumped to 1M. Now after lies were DEFEATED, she’s writing epistles even threatening to appeal a DEAD case. Where was the MEDIA BUSOLA THOUGHT WOULD “RUSH” her story?
MY REPLY TO HER BELOW!…”

