Last Words Celine Dion Said To Her Husband Before He Died

Multi-award winning singer Celine Dion has appeared on Good Morning Britain today \and revealed the last things she said to her husband Rene Angelil before he passed.

Celine’s husband Angelil died of throat cancer in 2016, the couple were married for 22 years before he died.

According to the mom of three, she told him: “I got this.”

On her new album being the first English album she has released without him by her side.

she said: “It took a while to record the album. It was a process. Losing half of you, because we were partners, we were one. This is actually my first English album without him by my side, so that was emotional. At the same time something that was telling me that, ‘You know, it’s ok.’ ”

On their love, she added: “Unique. Even though he’s not physically here, he’s part of me. I see him every day through the eyes of my children. I told him just before he left, ‘It’s going to be alright, don’t worry about anything I got this I always trusted you, he trusted me. We love each other so much. No one deserves to suffer, you’ve done good kid.’

“Being a single parent gives me even more of something powerful – they need me so much.”

Celine met her husband Rene when she was just 12 and he 38. Rene was diagnosed with throat cancer in 1999 but made a full recovery after treatment but later died from the disease.