Celine Dion Begs Drake Not To Tattoo Her Face On His Body

Drake had earlier hinted being a fan of the alternative adult singer, Celine Dion, and is willing to just take it a step further.

Drake’s body art is a collection of intricate designs, muses, and OVO signs, adding to this collection, he wants to commemorate with ink Celine Dion’s face.

But she’s not a big fan of the idea.

Two years ago, Drake allegedly told Celine Dion at the Billboard Music Awards that he was planning on adding her face to his tattoo collection.

During an iHeartRadio Canada interview, Dion made a passionate appeal to the rapper hoping to make sure he avoided what she deemed an unwise decision.

“Please, Drake, I love you very much. Can I tell you something? Don’t do that,” she said.

“You can write me love letters. You can send me autographs for my kids. You can come and visit. I can have you home for lunch or dinner. We can go for a drink. We can sing together. Whatever you want to do. I can talk to your mother. Whatever you want, but please, If you do it, just do a fake one.”

Dion continued to buttress her point by stating how her tattooed face will probably not age well as Drake grows older.