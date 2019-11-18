BayelsaDecides: INEC Declares APC’s David Lyon As Governor-Elect

by Olayemi Oladotun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, David Lyon has been declared winner of the Bayelsa State governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Southern Ijaw man will succeed outgoing Governor Seriake Dickson, who has ruled the state since 2012.

Returning Officer, Prof. Faraday Orumwense, vice-chancellor of the University of Benin, declared Lyon winner with 352,552 votes in Saturday’s election.

The APC candidate won six of the eight local government areas, while PDP won in two local government areas.

PDP’s candidate Senator Duoye Diri, who came a distant second, polled 143,172 votes.

