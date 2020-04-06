Two Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Lagos

The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the discharged of two more coronavirus patients who have fully recovered after undergoing necessary treatments.

Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Monday, he gave the total discharged figure as 31.

He wrote:

“Dear Lagosians,

“I have more great news for you from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, two more female patients have recovered fully and have tested negative to #COVID19 twice consecutively. They have been discharged from the facility.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 31 people that have fully recovered from #COVID19 in Lagos and discharged to join the community.

“We are full of appreciation to the front line health workers, working hard during this difficult time.

“Their successful strides in this war against #COVID19 brings us joy and hope. I, therefore, enjoin citizens to continue to listen and obey health advisories issued by our health experts as they coordinate resources to beat #COVID19.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that we have the upper hand in this war. We are winning and we will eventually win.”

