385 Americans Evacuated In Nigeria Over COVID-19

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The United States of America has evacuated 385 nationals from Nigeria over the Coronavirus pandemic.

The United States becomes the latest country to evacuate its citizens from Nigeria, following in the footsteps of European nations, Israel, Germany and France and North American nation, Canada.

Also Read: COVID-19: US Warns Citizens Seeking Evacuation From Nigeria

According to reports, they left the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos in an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 777-300 via Adiss Ababa to Washington DC.

According to reports, the flight departed the airport at 4:25pm.

This development comes hours after the United States Embassy in Nigeria warned its citizens clamouring for evacuation to be prepared to foot their bills.

