COVID-19: Jaywon Mocks Lagos Govt For Arresting Funke Akindele

By Valerie Oke

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

385 Americans Evacuated In Nigeria Over COVID-19

The United States of America has evacuated 385 nationals from Nigeria over the Coronavirus pandemic.The United States becomes the...
CoronavirusValerie Oke - 0

COVID-19: Kaduna Records Five New Cases; Traces 119 Contacts

The Kaduna State government says it has recorded a new case of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number...
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Ganduje Extends Stay At Home For Civil Servants By Two Weeks

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced the extension of the stay at home order for civil...
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: 137 Canadians Flown Out Of Nigeria

According to reports, 137 nationals of Canada have been flown out of Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport...
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

SERAP Asks FG, CBN To Provide Spending Details On COVID-19 Relief Funds

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has advised the Federal Government to use electronic transfer for the payment of...
Valerie Oke

Popular Nigerian singer, Jaywon has mocked the Lagos state government over the arrest of actress Funke Akindele for hosting a large crowd despite order restricting such over fear of coronavirus pandemic.

The singer while reacting to the arrest faulted the government for arresting the screen diva and also committing the same offence for gathering a large crowd to witness the court proceeding that followed thereafter.

Read Also: House Party: Adunniade Backs Funke Akindele (Photo)

Jaywon made this known via a tweet on his official Twitter handle shortly after the screen diva was arrested.

“So they arrested Funke Akindele, come gather crowd, for the same reason she was arrested for.”

