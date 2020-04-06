COVID-19: Jaywon Mocks Lagos Govt For Arresting Funke Akindele

Popular Nigerian singer, Jaywon has mocked the Lagos state government over the arrest of actress Funke Akindele for hosting a large crowd despite order restricting such over fear of coronavirus pandemic.

The singer while reacting to the arrest faulted the government for arresting the screen diva and also committing the same offence for gathering a large crowd to witness the court proceeding that followed thereafter.

Jaywon made this known via a tweet on his official Twitter handle shortly after the screen diva was arrested.

“So they arrested Funke Akindele, come gather crowd, for the same reason she was arrested for.”