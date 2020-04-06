COVID-19: Kaduna Records Five New Cases; Traces 119 Contacts

The Kaduna State government says it has recorded a new case of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in the state to five.

This was made known in a statement issued on Monday by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Baloni, on Monday.

According to her, the state sent samples to Abuja for testing and five samples were positive, 77 were negative and eight samples were pending.

“The State Government has been taking vigorous actions to contain the spread of COVID-19 since February, by reaching out to the Chief Medical Directors of all hospitals in the state, daily evaluation of the pandemic and devising new ways to check the spread,” Baloni noted.

The Commissioner also added that the Ministry of Health has set up an Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), which will take proactive measures against further spread of the Covid19 pandemic in the state.

“In the same vein, Kaduna State Government has also concluded arrangements for the establishment of a testing laboratory in collaboration with Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital(ABUTH), Zaria, for quick diagnosis”