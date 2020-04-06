National News

Ganduje Extends Stay At Home For Civil Servants By Two Weeks

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced the extension of the stay at home order for civil servants by another two weeks beginning from Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

This decision comes following the expiration of the initial stay at home order on Monday.

Also Read: NAFDAC Alerts Nigerians On Circulation Of Fake Chloroquine 250mg Tablets

The extension order is a measure to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Kano is one of the over 20 States in the country that has not recorded any case of the Coronavirus.

Governor Umar Ganduje announced this Monday when the 38- man Kano state Fundraising committee submitted its report.

