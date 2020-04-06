Ganduje Extends Stay At Home For Civil Servants By Two Weeks

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced the extension of the stay at home order for civil servants by another two weeks beginning from Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

This decision comes following the expiration of the initial stay at home order on Monday.

The extension order is a measure to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Kano is one of the over 20 States in the country that has not recorded any case of the Coronavirus.

Governor Umar Ganduje announced this Monday when the 38- man Kano state Fundraising committee submitted its report.