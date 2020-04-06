Coronavirus: 137 Canadians Flown Out Of Nigeria

According to reports, 137 nationals of Canada have been flown out of Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Monday.

According to reports, the Canadians were this morning flown out of Lagos airport on board an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 767 flight marked ET8201 with registration number ET-ALO.

The aircraft, however, took off at exactly 1129hrs to Abuja to pick other evacuees slated for the flight.

The aircraft took off with 137 Canadians and 11 crew.

This is coming days after France and Germany evacuated over 600 of their citizens in Nigeria.