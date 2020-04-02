COVID-19: Air France Evacuates 399 Nationals Out Of Nigeria

The French government on Thursday airlifted over 399 of its nationals from Nigeria over the Coronavirus pandemic, The Nation reports.

The French nationals were airlifted out of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, by an Air France aircraft.

Recall that on Wednesday, the United States also airlifted some of its citizens in Nigeria.

They were said to have completed all security and health checks before they boarded the aircraft.

Air France had secured permits from Nigeria’s Ministry of Aviation and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to undertake the operations under the ‘emergency/special / humanitarian ‘ flights category.