Coronavirus: 2,000 Persons Tested So Far – Health Minister

The minister for health, Osagie Ehanire has revealed that at least 2000 persons have been subject to coronavirus test in the country since the first case was recorded on 26th February.

Speaking during the Presidential Task Force briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, he added that 70 percent of this figure are males.

“Over 2000 persons have been tested. We are expanding our diagnostic capacity to test across the country. This is expected to improve turnaround time and enhance timely access to testing.

“About 70 per cent of those who have tested positive are males. The age range is between 30 and 60 years. However, we must note that both men and women of all ages can be affected.”