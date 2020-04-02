Apostle Suleman Berates WHO Over Predictions On Coronavirus In Nigeria

Apostle Johnson Suleman has berated recent reports from the World Health Organisation (WHO) which noted that African countries should get ready to experience Coronavirus in its worst stage.

The man of God has however condemned the report in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He expressed that African countries, Nigeria most especially as the report pointed will not have such experience.

The clergy added that all unpleasant reports from the WHO beyond the already recorded will fail.

WHO(world health organization)says africa should prepare for the worst..as Africans we say to WHO from the depth of our hearts,we REJECT it..the worst is over.. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) April 1, 2020