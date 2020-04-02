Trending

Apostle Suleman Berates WHO Over Predictions On Coronavirus In Nigeria

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Apostle Johnson Suleman has berated recent reports from the World Health Organisation (WHO) which noted that African countries should get ready to experience Coronavirus in its worst stage.

The man of God has however condemned the report in a tweet on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Also Read: Lockdown: Apostle Suleman Urges State Governors To Release Food Items To The Masses

He expressed that African countries, Nigeria most especially as the report pointed will not have such experience.

The clergy added that all unpleasant reports from the WHO beyond the already recorded will fail.

See his tweets below:

