Lockdown: Apostle Suleman Urges State Governors To Release Food Items To The Masses

The general overseer of the Omega fire ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman has called on state governors to release truckloads of food items to the masses during lockdown over coronavirus pandemic.

Read Also: Sanusi: Disrespecting A Governor Is Not Criminal Offence – Apostle Suleman

He made the appeal in a post on his official Twitter handle on Thursday.

He wrote:

“Governors should release thousands of truckloads of food items to local govt chairmen and they should have council staff move from house to house giving food items..Nigeria has a reserved account for emergencies like this..what’s going on?…”