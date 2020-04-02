Trending

Ganduje, Wife Test Negative For Coronavirus

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Kano state governor, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje has joined the league of Nigerian leaders to have undertaken the novel coronavirus test.

According to Bashir Ahmad, aide to president Muhammadu Buhari who shared the news via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, the governor along with his wife, Prof. Hafsat Abdullahi Ganduje tested negative for the deadly disease.

He wrote:

FLASH: Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State and his wife Prof. Hafsat Abdullahi Ganduje have both tested NEGATIVE for #COVID19, Kano State Government announced the results, today.

