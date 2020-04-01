Why Do We Have To Beg For Everything? – Simi Asks Buhari

Popular Nigeria singer Simisola Ogunleye simply known and addressed as Simi has taken to her official Twitter handle to lament why everything must be begged for in the country.

Pointing at how she is currently without electricity in her house, the singer copied president Muhammadu Buhari’s official Twitter handle while venting her anger.

She wrote:

Why can’t they give people light? ☹️ Why do we need to beg for everything? @MBuhari

Please. Meet the people halfway. Or at least 20% of the way. It’s hard to have it this hard. Please. Empathy. @MBuhari