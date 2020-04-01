Sports

Coronavirus: UEFA Suspends Champions League, Europa Indefinitely

By Olayemi Oladotun



UEFA has suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches have been suspended “until further notice” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ALLIANZ STADIUM, TURIN, ITALY – 2019/04/15: The logo of UEFA Champions League is pictured during Ajax Amsterdam press conference on the eve of the UEFA Champions League football match between Juventus FC and Ajax Amsterdam. (Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

All national team games in June have also been postponed, including play-off matches for Euro 2020 – already postponed to 2021 – and qualifying matches for the Women’s Euro 2021.

Also Read: Coronavirus: UEFA Postpones EURO 2020 For A Year

The European governing body’s 55 member associations met on Wednesday to ratify the decision.

https://www.football.london/tottenham-hotspur-fc/news/uefa-releases-statement-including-champions-18022992.amp

