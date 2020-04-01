Coronavirus: UEFA Suspends Champions League, Europa Indefinitely

UEFA has suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches have been suspended “until further notice” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All national team games in June have also been postponed, including play-off matches for Euro 2020 – already postponed to 2021 – and qualifying matches for the Women’s Euro 2021.

The European governing body’s 55 member associations met on Wednesday to ratify the decision.

