Vaccine For Treatment Of Coronavirus Ready Soon – Iwu

Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), professor Maurice Iwu has assured Nigerians that the vaccine for the treatment of novel coronavirus would soon be ready.

The professor of Pharmacology who currently heads the Imo State Taskforce on COVID-19 made this known in Owerri on Wednesday.

His words:

“The work on the drug we are developing is still going on. We are encouraged by the result we are getting. We are getting very positive signs.”

“luckily the drug is a safe one. It is a drug already in use. We are repurposing it for this particular purpose. So when we finished studying and testing we are doing, I think the drug will come up in line very very soon. ”

“if the pandemic escalates, the NAFDAC will know what to do, like they did in the USA to fast track the use of chloroquine.

“If we have a need NAFDAC will know what to do. Right now the product is in human use, what we are doing is to repurpose it for this particular event, ” he stated.