‘This Is My last Tweet Ever’, Says Burna Boy As He Quits Twitter

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, took to Twitter to reveal he is leaving the app after he was dragged for turning down challenge with colleague, Reekado Banks.

The singer tweeted;

”This is my Last personal tweet Ever. I Imma just leave this app cuz apparently I’m too real for it. Everyone please use this COV-19 times to really find out what your true purpose in this world is, train your mind and Body to the fullest, get Closer to the Most high n ur Family.



Find out who is truly for you and who is really your Enemy. Let conscience and Confidence Lead you all, As it has lead me all my Life. Peace and Love.“

