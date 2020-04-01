Korede Bello Shades Burna Boy After Turning Down Challenge With Reekado Banks

Mavin singer, Korede Bello has asked Burna Boy a question after he savagely turned down his former label mate, Reekado Banks‘ request for them to battle each other in a music challenge.

The drama started after Burna Boy stated on Twitter that he was willing to go toe to toe with any worthy challenger “lyrically, musically and physically”.

When Reekado Banks signified his interest to challenge him, Burna delivered a savage reply saying: ‘You know I got too much love for you bro. But didn’t you see wen I said “Worthy Challenger”? Reeky oooooo!!!.’

Following that, Korede Bello took a subtle swipe at the ‘African Giant’.

See Post Here: