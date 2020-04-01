National News

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st April 2020

By Michael Isaac

Coronavirus: Governor Ishaku Orders Closure Of Markets In Taraba

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has directed the immediate closure of all markets, shops and other related public...
COVID-19: FG Commences N20,000 Conditional Cash Transfer To Poor Households (Photo)

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar-Farouk has Led a federal government team to...
Sports Minister Mourns Death Of Paralympian, Ndidi Nwosu

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, has mourned the death of Nigeria’s Rio 2016 Paralympic gold medalist,...
Governor Abdulrahman Appoints New Vice Chancellor For KWASU

The Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has approved the appointment of Prof. Mustapha Mohammed-Akanbi as substantive Vice-Chancellor...
NCDC Confirms 12 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria, Total Now 151

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed twelve new cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the...
Michael Isaac

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 1st April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

COVID-19: Buhari’s Lockdown Order Is Legal – VP Osibanjo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the lockdown order by President Muhammadu Buhari on the federal capital territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun is legal.

Coronavirus: FG Suspends Reconstruction Of Enugu International Airport

The Federal Government has ordered the suspension of the ongoing reconstruction work at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. Recall that in December 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari approved N10billion for the reconstruction of the airport.

IGP Adamu Tests Negative To Coronavirus

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has tested negative for coronavirus. In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba revealed that the IGP received his test result on Tuesday morning, having submitted samples on Friday, 27th March 2020.

Benue State Governor Orders Immediate Closure Of All Borders

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has ordered the closure of all the borders of the State to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Sultan Slams Clerics For Misleading Followers

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has slammed some Islamic clerics over their non-adherence to instructions by experts on how to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

COVID-19: Nigeria Records More Cases Totalling To 135

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has announced four new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of cases in Nigeria to 135.

Buhari Signs COVID-19 Regulation 2020 Into Law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the COVID-19 regulation into law, thus declaring it a dangerous and infectious disease. Also, the law gives legal backing to all the measures outlined in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday.

Coronavirus: Governor Makinde Tests Positive

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has confirmed he has contracted the deadly coronavirus. The governor made this known in a tweet from his official Twitter account.

Coronavirus: Nigeria Records Second Death

Nigeria has recorded a second death caused by the deadly coronavirus infection. The incident was announced by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, during a media briefing on Monday.

Ogun State Lockdown Postponed Till Friday

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun has announced that the lockdown of the state has been shifted to Friday, April 3, 2020.

