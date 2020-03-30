Nigeria Records Second Death From Coronavirus

Nigeria has recorded a second death caused by the deadly coronavirus infection.

The incident was announced by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, during a media briefing on Monday.

This comes one week after the country’s first death was recorded.

According to Nigeria Centre For Disease Control, Nigeria has recorded a total of 111 cases in 12 states.

Meanwhile, five patients have been discharged from Lagos Isolation centre after they tested negative to COVID-19.

Information Nigeria gathered that the patients, who had been quarantined at the isolation center for weeks, looked stable and unruffled.

More details to come…