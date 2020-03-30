National News

Abba Kyari Arrives Lagos For Coronavirus Treatment

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Abba Kyari Arrives Lagos For Coronavirus Treatment

The Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari has arrived in Lagos to receive treatment for Coronavirus.Recall...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

Nigeria Records Second Death From Coronavirus

Nigeria has recorded a second death caused by the deadly coronavirus infection. The incident was announced by the Minister of...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Prince Charles Recovers, Steps Out Of Isolation

Prince Charles is out of self-isolation and is in good health after testing positive for coronavirus.The 71-year-old, who falls...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Nigerian Military Officer Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Nigerian military has confirmed that one of its officers tested positive for Coronavirus.The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen....
Read more
PoliticsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Senators To Donate 50% Of Salary To Help Fight Coronavirus

Senators in the 9th Assembly have agreed to donate fifty per cent of their salaries as financial contributions to...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari has arrived in Lagos to receive treatment for Coronavirus.

Recall that some days ago, Kyari was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus, days after coming back from Germany.

Also Read: Senators To Donate 50% Of Salary To Help Fight Coronavirus

Recall also that on Sunday, the presidential aide said based on medical advice, Kyari will be transferred to Lagos for additional tests and observation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Now, in a new development, Daily Trust reports that Kyari has been conveyed in an air ambulance to Lagos on Monday.

Previous articleNigeria Records Second Death From Coronavirus
Next articleBrighter Grammar Author, Ajibola Ogundipe, Is Dead
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Nigeria Records Second Death From Coronavirus

National News Amaka Odozi - 0
Nigeria has recorded a second death caused by the deadly coronavirus infection. The incident was announced by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, during a...
Read more

Nigerian Military Officer Tests Positive For Coronavirus

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Nigerian military has confirmed that one of its officers tested positive for Coronavirus.The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, speaking at a...
Read more

Why Buhari Ordered Lockdown Of FCT, Lagos, Ogun – Health Minister

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Nigeria's Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has explained why President Buhari ordered a lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun.In an interview on Channels Television...
Read more

Coronavirus: Israel Evacuates 270 Citizens From Nigeria

National News Michael Isaac - 0
274 Israeli citizens have been evacuated from Nigeria following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.Mr Yotam Kreiman, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the...
Read more
- Advertisement -