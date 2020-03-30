Abba Kyari Arrives Lagos For Coronavirus Treatment

The Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari has arrived in Lagos to receive treatment for Coronavirus.

Recall that some days ago, Kyari was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus, days after coming back from Germany.

Recall also that on Sunday, the presidential aide said based on medical advice, Kyari will be transferred to Lagos for additional tests and observation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Now, in a new development, Daily Trust reports that Kyari has been conveyed in an air ambulance to Lagos on Monday.