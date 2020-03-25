Coronavirus: Governor Diri Speaks On Having Contact With Bala Mohammed, Abba Kyari

Bayelsa state governor Doye Diri has reacted to the reports that say he had contact with the duo of Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed and Abba Kyari who have both tested positive for coronavirus.

Speaking in a new statement on Wednesday, he describes such report as false and malicious adding that he never had contact with the duo during the period.

He said:

“I had no link with Bala Muhammed and Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Buhari when cases of the outbreak of the pandemic were recorded in Nigeria. What happened was that in our National Executive Council meeting we normally sit in alphabetical order.

After Bauchi is Bayelsa, and on that Thursday last week, that we had the meeting I had seat next to the Bauchi governor.

“But at that time he had not tested positive to the Covid-19. And before that meeting, he had not had any contact with Atiku’s son or Abba Kyari.

As a matter of fact, Kyari was not in that meeting. We were told that he was somewhere in Germany. “So, I am even taken by surprise, where that speculation that I had contact with the Chief of Staff is coming from.

As for the governor of Bauchi, he sat next to me because we are neighbours due to the sitting arrangement of our meeting but before the meeting he had not met with the Chief of Staff.”