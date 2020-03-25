NCDC Confirms Five Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed five new cases of Coronavirus, COVID19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number to 51.

NCDC broke the news on their official Twitter page with the words;

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Rivers.

“3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 2 are close contacts of a confirmed case.

“As at 11:25 pm 25th March, there are 51 confirmed cases, 2 discharged, 1 death“

Read Also: Suspected Coronavirus Case In Borno Tests Negative: UMTH

See the tweet below: