NCDC Confirms Five Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed five new cases of Coronavirus, COVID19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number to 51.

Five fresh cases confirmed in Nigeria
Five fresh cases confirmed in Nigeria

NCDC broke the news on their official Twitter page with the words;

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Rivers.

“3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 2 are close contacts of a confirmed case.

“As at 11:25 pm 25th March, there are 51 confirmed cases, 2 discharged, 1 death“

See the tweet below:

