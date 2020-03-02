Metro News

2nd Wife Sets Husband’s House Ablaze Over New Wife In Osun

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Kehinde Salamat
Photo of the burnt building

The Osun state police command has arrested a woman named Kehinde Salamat for allegedly setting her husband’s house on fire over move to marry another wife.

According to a report by Vanguard, Kehinde who is the second wife of the man was said to have completely razed down the building after learning about her husband’s move to marry another wife.

Confirming the incident to journalists in Osogbo on Tuesday, the Assistant Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Osun State Police command, Mustafa Katayeyanjue said the suspect had been arrested.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Burna Boy Sympathizes With Idris Elba

He explained that no life was lost in the incident, saying the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) was already investigating the matter after which the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.

