Coronavirus: Burna Boy Sympathizes With Idris Elba

Following the now-viral news that popular Hollywood actor, Idris Elba tested positive for coronavirus, multi-award winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu simply known as Burna Boy has sent his love.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 2020 Grammy-nominated singer sent his love to the popular actor and every other person affected by the deadly disease.

The popular actor was said to have been asymptomatic until he went for a test which confirms positive.

He wrote:

Sending love to my bro @idriselba and everyone affected in these uncertain times. 🖤🖤