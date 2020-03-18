Entertainment

Coronavirus: Burna Boy Sympathizes With Idris Elba

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Lagos Bans Religious Gathering Of Over 50 Worshippers

The Lagos state government, in agreement with religious leaders, has banned all religious congregational service involving over 50 worshippers.This...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

APC Does Not Mean Well For Nigerians; It Was Merely Formed To Take Over Power: Wike

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike says the All Progressive (APC) does not mean well for Nigerians and that the...
Read more
World newsAmaka Odozi - 0

Cheating Husband Gets Coronavirus While On Vacation With Sidechic In Italy

A cheating husband has reportedly caught the deadly coronavirus while he was on vacation with his sidechic in Italy...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 1

BREAKING: FG Reduces Petrol Price To N130

President Muhammadu Buhari may have approved the reduction of pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Nigeria Suspends Visa On Arrival Policy

The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 on Wednesday morning announced the suspension of Visa on arrival policy to contain...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Burna Boy
Award-winning singer, Burna Boy

Following the now-viral news that popular Hollywood actor, Idris Elba tested   positive for coronavirus, multi-award winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu simply known as Burna Boy has sent his love.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 2020 Grammy-nominated singer sent his love to the popular actor and every other person affected by the deadly disease.

Read Also: “Burna Boy Stole Fela’s Songs And Beats To Become Famous” – Eedris Abdulkareem (Video)

The popular actor was said to have been asymptomatic until he went for a test which confirms positive.

He wrote:

Sending love to my bro @idriselba and everyone affected in these uncertain times. 🖤🖤

Previous articleAPC Does Not Mean Well For Nigerians; It Was Merely Formed To Take Over Power: Wike
Next articleLagos Bans Religious Gathering Of Over 50 Worshippers
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Never Date Girl Dumped By A Yahoo Boy — Rapper Erigga

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Fast-rising Ngerian rapper, Erigga Money has advised guys who are working legitimately never to date a girl that was dumped by an internet fraudster...
Read more

AGN Appoints Ned Nwoko As Chairman Of Patrons Board

Entertainment Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Regina Daniel’s husband, Ned Nwoko has been appointed as the new chairman of the board of National Patron of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).Recall...
Read more

Coronavirus: Singer Simi Queries If Buhari Has Addressed Nigerians

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Popular Nigeria singer Simisola Ogunleye simply known as Simi has taken to her official Twitter handle to query if the president has addressed the...
Read more

Idris Elba Reacts To Criticism For Having His Wife Beside Him While Announcing Coronavirus Status

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
British actor, Idris Elba has reacted to the heavy backlash he received for allowing his wife, Sabrina stay by his side while announcing his...
Read more
- Advertisement -