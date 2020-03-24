Abba Kyari Showing Symptoms Of Coronavirus

Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, is reportedly sick days after returning from aa foreign trip.

According to Sahara Reporters, the Chief of Staff had been down with sickness since returning from a trip to Germany and Egypt, this has been causing panic that he may be down with the dreaded Coronavirus.

Though coughing severely, Kyari is said to have been attending meetings including with Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, ministers and other members of the Federal Executive Council.