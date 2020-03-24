Aisha Has Shown More Leadership On Covid-19 Than Buhari – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a popular critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, says the first lady, Aisha has demonstrated more leadership quality than her husband on the front of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, Omokri added that Aisha can even pronounce more than the husband.

He wrote: @AishaMBuhari has shown more leadership on #CoronaVirus than her husband, General @MBuhari. She is more visible, has offered suggestions and projects hope. I honestly believe she would make a better leader than her husband. At least, she can pronounce #COVID19.

