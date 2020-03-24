Coronavirus: Zimbabwe Confirms First COVID-19 Death

Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Health and Child Care has confirmed the country’s first death from coronavirus.

Radio/television host, Zororo Makamba, who was the son of telecoms tycoon and politician, James Makamba was the second person to test positive for the coronavirus in Zimbabwe.

The country’s ministry of health confirmed that the 30-year-old succumbed to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after he was hospitalized over the weekend.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa also confirmed his death in a statement saying:

“I have received the news of the passing on of Zororo Makamba with great shock, extreme sadness and deep sense of shock. He is a victim of the worldwide pandemic that is Covid-19. I extend my sincere condolences to the Makamba family as well as to relatives and friends of Zororo Makamba. Zororo will be solely missed”

Zororo Makamba, who was also an entrepreneur and communication expert was the host of ‘state of the nation with Zororo Makamba.’