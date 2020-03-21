Coronavirus: Zimbabwe Records First Case

The Zimbabwean government on Friday, March 20, reported its first case of coronavirus.

Health Minister Obadiah Moyo, who made the announcement on state television ZTV, said the coronavirus case is a man who returned to his home in the tourist resort town of Victoria Falls from Britain last weekend.

He said: “This is the first case of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe. The patient is a 38-year-old Caucasian man … who had travelled to Manchester in the UK on the 7th of March and returned to his home in Victoria Falls on the 15th of March via South Africa.”

AFP reported that though the country’s public health system has been suffering for years from a lack of equipment and drugs, the Zimbabwean government has announced a raft of steps to prevent the virus from spreading and they include the cancellation of public and sporting events and constraints on gatherings. Schools will also close on Tuesday, March 24.