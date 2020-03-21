General NewsEducation

Coronavirus: No Plans To Shut Down Schools In Akwa Ibom – Gov Emmanuel

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Zimbabwe Records First Case

The Zimbabwean government on Friday, March 20, reported its first case of coronavirus.Health Minister Obadiah Moyo, who made the...
Read more
EducationMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: No Plans To Shut Down Schools In Akwa Ibom – Gov Emmanuel

Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom states has said that there are no plans to shut down schools in...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: INEC Postpones Bayelsa, Imo, Plateau Bye-Elections Indefinitely

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a statement informing the general public that bye-elections across the country...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: Lai Mohammed Reveals When Buhari Will Address The Nation

Following public outcry calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to personally address the nation following the pandemic of coronavirus, Lai...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st March 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 21st March 2020.Here are the major headlines.FG To Shut...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom states has said that there are no plans to shut down schools in the state due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statewide broadcast delivered on Saturday morning, Governor Udom said that there is no confirmed case of COVID-19 disease in Akwa Ibom State.

The governor also stressed that the measures put in place at the state airport to curb the spread of the virus into the state is comprehensive and has no parallel anywhere in West Africa.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Lai Mohammed Reveals When Buhari Will Address The Nation

He appealed to residents of the state to adhere strictly to preventive measures so they do not contract the virus.

Speaking, the governor said:” I want to advise that we should all continue to observe the simple rules of Personal and Respiratory Hygiene:

Regular handwashing with soap under running water.

b. Use of hand sanitizer where there is no water.

c. Coughing/sneezing into a disposable tissue paper or the cuff of the elbow where no tissue is available and proper disposal of the used tissue.

d. Put on a mask if you cannot properly move away from any person with those symptoms and or give the person a mask to wear.

It is also important to observe SOCIAL DISTANCING, avoid handshaking, and keep at least six feet away from anyone who is sneezing or coughing.

I would like to remind you of some symptoms of the infection which include: Fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, generally feeling unwell (malaise), common cold (catarrh or runny nose, sneezing, cough).

Anyone with these symptoms should self-isolate and invite our Emergency Response Team for assessment and follow-up. WE encourage you to report members of your family or friends with these symptoms to the Ministry of Health. Your report will be held and treated with absolute confidentiality. The Ministry of Health has already provided the emergency telephone numbers for you to contact the State’s emergency team at any time of the day.

Given the measures aforestated, it is our belief that there is no need to shut down our public schools, which are supposed to close in a week’s time.

I urge you to go about your normal duties.”

Previous articlePopular Singer Kenny Rogers Dies At 81
Next articleCoronavirus: Zimbabwe Records First Case
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

WAEC Postpones WASSCE 2020 Indefinitely

Education Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Following the continued increase of the Coronavirus cases in West Africa, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has postponed the West African Senior School...
Read more

Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Education Michael Isaac - 0
Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut down all tertiary institutions.Following the...
Read more

Coronavirus: FG Orders Immediate Shutdown Of Tertiary Institutions Nationwide

Education Verity Awala - 0
The Federal Ministry of Education has ordered the immediate shutdown of tertiary institutions in the country amid the outbreak of Coronavirus, as part of...
Read more

JAMB Debunks Rumours Of Rescheduling UTME

Education Olayemi Oladotun - 1
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has debunked rumours that the board has rescheduled the 2020 UTME timetable to end Saturday instead of...
Read more
- Advertisement -